Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,019 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $773,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.63 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.06.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

