Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

