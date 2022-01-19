Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday.

