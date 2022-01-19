Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,180.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $40.75 or 0.00096747 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $48,180.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00057950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.74 or 0.07416165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.24 or 0.99716391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007579 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 228,151 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

