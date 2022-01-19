Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $179.73 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $179,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $50,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.