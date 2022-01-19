Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $147,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

SPGI opened at $424.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.