Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 359,733 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,012,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $212,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE BAC opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

