Mizuho Cuts ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $32.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

NYSE:FORG opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

