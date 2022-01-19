MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $2.590-$3.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.59-3.11 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

