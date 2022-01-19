Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $9,636,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

MC stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

