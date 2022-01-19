Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $342.18 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.64 or 0.00289610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,234,355 coins and its circulating supply is 2,812,940 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

