Morgan Stanley Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.49.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

