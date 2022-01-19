Morgan Stanley Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NYSE SNAP opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,015 shares of company stock worth $75,561,772.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

