Morgan Stanley Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $154.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $219.18. Etsy has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

