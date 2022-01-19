MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 280.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$45.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

