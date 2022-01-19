Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Viant Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $495.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

