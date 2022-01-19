Must Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,237 LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNSR opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.59. LENSAR, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.83.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

