Must Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Must Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Snap makes up approximately 1.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Snap by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

NYSE SNAP opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,015 shares of company stock valued at $75,561,772 over the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

