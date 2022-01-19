Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

