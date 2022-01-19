Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

