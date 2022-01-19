Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,592 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

