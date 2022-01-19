Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.