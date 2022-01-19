MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.29. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 136,573 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

