MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 365,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

