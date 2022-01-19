Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.21 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,083,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

