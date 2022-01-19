National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.80 ($14.30).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,086.60 ($14.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,093.40 ($14.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,031.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 967.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.56) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,758.71). Insiders have bought 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701 over the last three months.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

