Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 12,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

NTCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 0.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 809,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

