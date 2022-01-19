Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $14.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 54.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 498,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $170.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.