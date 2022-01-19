NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

