Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.84

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.84 and traded as high as $49.84. Neenah shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 46,423 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.15 million, a PE ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.