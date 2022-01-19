Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 67,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 47,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

NLLSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.