Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NOPMF stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

NOPMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

