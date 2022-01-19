Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,941 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $322,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.06.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.48. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

