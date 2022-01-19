Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $260,000.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

