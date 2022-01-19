New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,671,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $993.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.