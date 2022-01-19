New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $608,000 Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Surmodics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $629.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

