New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,915 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Sapiens International stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

