New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,292 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.22 million, a P/E ratio of 478.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

