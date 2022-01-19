Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NEGG opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. Newegg Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

