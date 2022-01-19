NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -192.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.