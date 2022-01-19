NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.