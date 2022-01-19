NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 4,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 60,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on NN. Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that NextNav Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

