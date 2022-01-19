NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $18,833,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.