NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $18,833,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
