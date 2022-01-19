Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%.
NCBS stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
