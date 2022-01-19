Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

NCBS stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.