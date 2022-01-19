Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,258 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,912,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,343,000 after acquiring an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,960,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

