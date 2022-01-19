Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.