Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $6,422,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 643.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.81.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

