Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $9,292,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,122.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,140,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Shares of NSC opened at $275.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

