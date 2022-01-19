Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,807,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,408 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.8% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 83,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 117.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.95. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.