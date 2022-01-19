NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $166.64 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a 200 day moving average of $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,514.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

